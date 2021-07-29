Kazakhstan reports over 7,400 daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN, July 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s medical workers confirmed 7,479 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The total number of infections has reached 557,107, the interagency commission for preventing the COVID-19 spread said on Thursday.

As many as 462,912 people in Kazakhstan have recovered so far, with 5,814 recoveries confirmed in the past 24 hours. The authorities reported 5,096 recoveries a day earlier. Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 fatalities have reached 5,700, rising by 81 in the past 24 hours.

On August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. In addition to confirmed infections, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19. As of July 29, as many as 60,280 such cases and 3,676 deaths were recorded nationwide.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. In late February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine manufactured by the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise to regions. On April 26, Kazakhstan began to use its own COVID-19 vaccine, QazVac.

So far, 5,275,626 people in Kazakhstan have received the first vaccine component, 3,535,508 of them have been fully vaccinated.