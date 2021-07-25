No COVID cases among Russian team members at Tokyo Olympics - source

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among the members of the Russian team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a source close to the Russian delegation told TASS on Sunday.

"No positive coronavirus tests results were found among the delegation members since the beginning of the Games," the source said.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are held this year between July 23 and August 8.

According to earlier reports, coronavirus cases were found among the delegations of the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Latvia, the Netherlands, the United States, South Africa, and the Czech Republic.

The Game’s Organizing Committee said earlier on Sunday that as many as 137 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed both among athletes and other members of teams, as well as people linked with the Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The organizers decided that the Games would be held without foreign fans and local spectators would not be allowed to attend Olympics events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo. Amid the worsening epidemiological situation, an emergency situation was re-imposed in Tokyo from July 12 through August 22.