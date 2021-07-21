US court sentences Russian citizen Levashov to jail term equaling pretrial custody period

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The US District Court in Connecticut on Tuesday sentenced Russian citizen Pyotr Levashov, who earlier pleaded guilty to cyber crimes, to a jail term that equials his pretrial detention period, according to a live broadcast of the session via Zoom.

Levashov has already spent 33 months in custody.

The judge did not rule out the possibility of Levashov’s deportation to Russia, but did not specify any timeframes.

Levashov was detained at the request of the United States in Spain on April 7, 2017. In October of 2017, Spain granted Washington's request for his extradition to the United States. The U.S. authorities accused Levashov of computer fraud, creation of malicious software and mass mailing of spam.

In September 2019, the US Department of Justice announced that Levashov pleaded guilty to one count of causing intentional damage to a protected computer, one count of conspiracy, one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.