Crimes kill almost 12,000 people in Russia over six months in 2021

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Almost 12,000 people have been killed in Russia as a result of crimes since the beginning of the year, about 17,000 people have been injured while the financial losses on closed and suspended criminal cases amounted to 222 bln rubles (over $2.9 bln), according to statistics of Russia’s Interior Ministry made available to TASS.

"As a result of criminal offences, 11,800 people were killed, the health of 16,900 people was grievously harmed. Rural areas account for 37.4% of those killed (4,400 people), urban areas and urban-type settlements account for 67.8% of individuals whose health was grievously harmed (11,500)," according to the agency’s data.

The financial losses from closed and suspended criminal cases amounted to 222 bln rubles which is 24.2% less than the same indicator last year. The main share of the losses belongs to the crimes in the cities and urban-type settlements. Some 142.7 bln rubles (over $1.9 bln) are damages from financial crimes which grew by 10.8%. In all, over six months, 70,400 crimes in this category were detected, including 60,000 uncovered by police.

In all, over six months, Russia has documented over 1 mln crimes (1.1% more than during the same period last year). A growth in recorded crimes was noted in 46 Russian regions and a decrease was documented in 39 regions.