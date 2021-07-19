‘We cannot let our guard down now’: WHO official concerned over number of vaxxed Europeans

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Less than one-third of the entire population of the European Continent, which also includes Russia, according to the WHO’s classification, is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, WHO European Regional Director Hans Kluge said in a commentary obtained by TASS.

"Currently, 41% of the population in the European Region has received one dose, while 29% are fully vaccinated. The data is clear - the pandemic is not over, not even in countries that have reached a high vaccination coverage. Vaccine inequity across the Region remains one of our biggest challenges," he said.

"The more transmissible Delta variant is causing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. It is therefore vital to use the tools at our disposal to prevent transmission and save lives, tailor public health and social measures to the local contexts and ensure equitable, rapid vaccination," Kluge underscored.

The WHO official noted that all vaccines from the WHO Emergency Use Listing are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 cases and in fighting the circulating virus variants.

"I am often asked when this pandemic will end. The short answer is that it is up to you. That it is in the hands of individuals and governments. We know what works; we have the evidence. Have hope. Protecting yourself and others is crucial to bringing this pandemic under control — and eventually, to end it," he said. "We have come far and endured. We cannot drop our guard now.".