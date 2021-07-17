Over 90% of people vaccinated with Sputnik V get long-term immunity, research in Argentina

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The research conducted by Argentina’s National Scientific and Technological Research Council proves that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine induces long-term immunity in more than 90% of those who received it, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday citing the article published by La Nacion.

"New study from Argentina shows that T-cell immunity, ensuring long-term protection vs COVID-19, is formed in over 90% of cases after Sputnik V vaccination," the RDIF said.

"A considerable T-lymphocyte response shows that protection will remain for a long time. There remain memory lymphocytes that record the coronavirus and remember it," Buenos Aires Province Health Minister Daniel Gollan told the magazine. "When they encounter the virus again, they will quickly produce antibodies and 'killer cells' that will kill the virus."

To date, Sputnik V has been approved for use in 67 countries with a cumulative population of more than 3.5 billion. The data collected by regulators in several countries, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and others, during the vaccination rollouts show that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines.