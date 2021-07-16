Argentina’s company announced approval of its Sputnik V batch by Russian developer

BUENOS AIRES, July 16. /TASS/. The Argentine pharmaceutical company Richmond announced that it has received approval for its first batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the Gamaleya Center, the Russian developer of the drug. The company’s president Marcelo Ruben Figueiras said this at a press conference.

"The Gamaleya Center has approved the first batch produced by the Richmond lab," he said.

Figueiras noted that the drug produced on the territory of the republic must also receive approval from the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices.

Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez, who attended the press conference, congratulated the laboratory on its approval.

"It is a very important achievement that Argentina produces a high quality Sputnik V vaccine. We are very proud of this," the head of state said.

According to Figueiras, so far Richmond has produced 1.3 million doses of the first component of Sputnik V and 1.01 million doses of the second.

Richmond announced the launch of the production of the Russian vaccine in Argentina On June 4.