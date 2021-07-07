Russian government to allocate $33.57 mln for COVID-19 patients’ medicine

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate around 2.5 bln rubles ($33.57 mln) to provide medicines for about 790,000 people with coronavirus or suspected of it, receiving treatment on an outpatient basis, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Wednesday.

"In the near future, the government will allocate almost 2.5 bln rubles to purchase medicines for almost 790,000 of our citizens suffering from coronavirus, who receive treatment on an outpatient basis," she said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia confirmed 23,962 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally hit 5,682,634. The number of cases grew by 0.42% in relative terms. Over the past day, Moscow confirmed 5,621 COVID-19 cases. Some 2,531 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 1,906 in St. Petersburg, 477 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 388 in the Voronezh Region, and 362 in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Currently, 420,674 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.