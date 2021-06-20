Moscow registers COVID-19 reinfections after vaccination - mayor

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Cases of reinfection with COVID-19, including after vaccination, have been registered in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"We see reinfections [with COVID-19] and we see diseases among those vaccinated," Sobyanin said.

Among the new coronavirus cases there is almost no Chinese strain of the disease (the so-called Wuhan strain), he noted. Currently, doctors are recording a new COVID-19 strain - the Indian variant.

Some 1.5 mln Moscow citizens have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Sobyanin stated.

Moscow is ranked first among the Russian cities for the COVID-19 case tally. To date, as many as 1,278,265 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Moscow, including 9,120 over the past day, an all-time high during the pandemic. Another 1,113,794 people have recovered and 21,352 have died, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.