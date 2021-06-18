FMBA detects new coronavirus mutations reducing vaccine efficacy

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) has identified new coronavirus mutations capable of reducing the effectiveness of treatment and prevention medicines, including vaccines, the FMBA press service said on Friday.

"Scientists of Russia’s FMBA have identified new lines of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the statement says. "The emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 genetic lines carrying mutations in the variable regions of the virus genome, primarily located in the S-protein gene and especially its receptor binding domain, may alter the biological properties of the virus and clinical signs of the infection, and may reduce the effectiveness of treatment and prevention medicines, including the vaccines developed and tested against earlier variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Additionally, the FMBA report says that in the third week of June 2021, the Indian variant of COVID-19 was detected in 87% of cases in Moscow, compared to the second week of June when it was 55.7%, and the beginning of the month when it was only 35%.

Since March 2020, the molecular genetic studies of coronavirus circulation in Russia has been conducted by the FMBA’s Center for Strategic Planning and Management of Biomedical Health Risks.