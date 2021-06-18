‘Delta’ variant of COVID-19 becoming dominant globally — WHO

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The Delta variant of COVID-19, first detected in India, tends to become the dominant variant worldwide, Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, said at a briefing on Friday.
"The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility," Soumya Swaminathan said.
Earlier, the developers of Sputnik V stated that the Russian vaccine was more efficient against the Indian variant that any of those which trial results had been submitted for publication.