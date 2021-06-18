Almost 42,000 people signed up for vaccination against coronavirus in Moscow over past day

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Almost 42,000 people signed up for vaccination against coronavirus in Moscow over the past day, which is four times more than usual, Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of the capital for social development, told reporters on Friday.

"Over the past day, the number of people who signed up for vaccination against coronavirus infection has grown significantly — we are recording a fourfold increase compared to the previous week. Almost 42,000 Moscow residents signed up for the vaccination during the day. It is important that Muscovites do not postpone vaccinations and sign up for the coming days. This indicates that they understand how serious the situation is and want to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is crucial in the current epidemiological situation," Rakova said.

She recalled that mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Moscow. By appointment, anyone over 18 years old can get vaccinated free of charge at one of 100 centers based on city outpatient clinics. You can get vaccinated without an appointment in popular public places where mobile teams work, as well as in the Healthy Moscow pavilions, which are now open only for vaccination against COVID-19 and will work until everyone is vaccinated during the day.

In addition, you can get vaccinated in private medical clinics. The vaccine itself is free for residents, you only need to pay for the services of the clinic for the injection.

Moscow ranks first among the regions of Russia in terms of the number of cases of coronavirus. On June 16, the chief health inspector, Elena Andreeva, obliged 60% of employees of enterprises working in trade, services, public catering, housing and communal services, transport, education, health care, social protection, as well as beauty salons, fitness clubs, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, and other similar organizations to get jabbed against coronavirus.