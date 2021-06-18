Kremlin expects no social tensions after measures that benefit vaccinated citizens taken

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not expect social tensions after the introduction of measures that benefit citizens vaccinated against coronavirus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, this does not cause [concern]," he said when asked whether the authorities fear growing social tensions due to the division of citizens on the basis of vaccination, when, for example, separate zones for vaccinated individuals will be set up in cafes and restaurants.

"The worst thing is the division of Russians into those who are on ventilators in intensive care units and those who are not. We need to do our utmost in order to make sure that there is no such a division of Russians," Peskov stressed.

Presidential Spokesman said also that "Russian President Vladimir Putin gets daily reports on the country’s COVID-19 situation that has deteriorated in recent weeks."

"Naturally, this matter is constantly being monitored by the head of state," the spokesman said. He explained that the president gets daily reports by the government and the regional heads.

"Putin is monitoring this situation very closely," Peskov assured. "Right now, it’s the most important thing," he said, when asked about the Russian leader’s reaction to the sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Earlier, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova stated that the COVID-19 situation in Russia is extremely tense, with COVID figures on the rise due to the public’s disregard for preventive measures. The Indian strain of the novel coronavirus is spreading in Russia. Several regions, including Moscow, toughened their restrictions significantly due to the outbreak.

Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday that in the past 24 hours, the country has documented 17,262 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure since February 1. Moscow documented 9,056 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic