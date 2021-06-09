Global COVID-19 case count down 15% in past week — WHO

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. Over 3 million novel coronavirus cases and over 73,000 deaths were registered worldwide in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly bulletin released in Geneva early on Wednesday.

"Global case and death incidences continued to decrease with over three million new weekly cases and over 73,000 new deaths, a 15% and an 8% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week," the global organization said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

On May 31 - June 6, the global organization was informed about 3,016,005 new cases all over the world, and 73,807 COVID-related deaths. As of June 6, a total of 172,673,097 cases of the infection and 3,718,944 COVID-related fatalities have been reported worldwide.

Last week, case incidence declined in five out of six WHO regions, including Southeast Asia (31%) and Europe (17%). At the same time, Africa reported a 25-percent increase in cases. Mortality increased in the Western Pacific region (up 19%), North and South America (up 4%) and Africa (up 2%), but declined in Europe (down 21%), Southeast Asia (down 21%) and Eastern Mediterranean (down 1%).

In the past seven days, over 368,000 people contracted the infection in Europe, over 8,000 patients died. The number of cases in North and South America increased by over 1.1 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 34,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered over one million new cases of the novel coronavirus, over 23,000 patients died.

India accounts for the majority of cases registered in the past week (914,000 cases), followed by Brazil (over 449,000), Argentina (over 212,000), Colombia (over 175,000), the United States (over 99,000), Iran (over 67,000), Russia (over 62,000), Malaysia (over 52,000), Chile (over 50,000), France (over 47,000), Turkey (over 46,000) and the Philippines (over 45,000).