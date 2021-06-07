APEC leadership meeting on fighting COVID pandemic to take place on July 16, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. New Zealand, which is currently hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, invited APEC leaders to take part in a discussion on fighting the coronavirus pandemic on July 16, Russian Special Envoy, Senior Official at APEC Kirill Barsky said Monday.

"The Prime Minister of New Zealand [Jacinda Ardern] invited the leaders of all APEC economies to take part in a two-hour discussion on the pressing issue of combating the coronavirus pandemic and ways to restore the regional economy on July 16," he said.

According to Barsky, in preparing for this event, the New Zealand side is acting on the belief that APEC can play a constructive role in developing solutions to economic problems that the entire world is currently facing.

"This dialogue will demonstrate APEC’s role in the discussion and development of ways to resolve the existing problems, as stipulated by the Putrajaya Vision, and will indicate APEC’s role as the primary forum in the Asian-Pacific Region on matters of economic cooperation," he added.

Barsky also noted that APEC is not only a venue for multilateral cooperation but also "an incubator for ideas and interesting rational solutions," which could be used by various structures and countries in all kinds of formats.