Crimea plans to ban signboards in foreign languages, says speaker

SIMFEROPOL, June 7. /TASS/. Signboards in foreign languages are to be banned in Crimea, a bill is underway at the Crimean State Council, parliament Speaker Vladimir Konstantinov told journalists on Monday.

"We are considering at the State Council a ban on using words in foreign languages in ads on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, we are currently working on this bill. Currently, if you go along the street, you will see signs in foreign languages without a Russian translation," the speaker said.

He called the use of foreign words ‘soft weapons’ that affect the attitude of young people to their language and culture. "An inferiority complex is insistently inculcated upon our children. Speak English if you want to be successful. Why should you need to know Russian if everyone will write in English? This is what happened in Ukraine," Konstantinov added.

"We know that this is how it started there: it is necessary to destroy history and culture, and then everything will happen by itself. We must resist this, we will be working on it," he pledged.

There are three state languages in Crimea — Russian, Ukrainian, and Crimean Tatar.