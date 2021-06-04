Every fifth person in Russia uses tobacco — Russian Deputy Minister of Health

ST.PETERSBURG, June 4. / TASS /. The consumption of tobacco in Russia today is about 21%, Russian Deputy Minister of Health Oleg Salagay said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Statistics on the consumption of tobacco and alcohol for the past year are being formed. At the moment, we can say that, in general, there is a decrease in consumption of tobacco and alcohol. Consumption of tobacco is currently about 21%," Salagay said when answering a question from TASS.

At the same time, Salagay explained that, according to preliminary data, alcohol consumption last year will be about 9 liters per capita per year. "Since the methodology for assessing [consumption] of alcohol involves analyzing not only sales data, but also indirect signs that show an increase or decrease in [consumption] of alcohol, in particular, for example, such indicators as mortality from a disease that is most associated with alcohol consumption, the difference in life expectancy between men and women and a number of other important components, therefore, when complete statistics of the previous year appear, they, as a rule, appear by the middle of this year, respectively, all the necessary calculations can be fully carried out," he said.

