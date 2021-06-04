Hungary, Vietnam, other countries interested in Sputnik V production

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Hungary, Vietnam, and other countries are interested in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine, Head of the Russian Development Fund Kirill Dmitriev told TASS on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"We see important agreements on the vaccine’s production. More and more countries are showing an increased interest in the vaccine, including Hungary, which has announced that it would also like to produce a vaccine. There is interest, as you know, and we will produce the vaccine in Italy, produce it in Iran as well. Vietnam also recently announced that it would also like to manufacture it," he said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.