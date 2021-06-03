No danger of the spread of fungal infection in Russia, watchdog reassures

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3./TASS/. Russia is not facing the danger of the spread of mucromycosis, Anna Popova, the nation’s chief sanitary doctor, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Our scientists are closely monitoring the developments. Given the climatic conditions and positive patterns of delivering medical care, both in-and out-patient, we don’t see these threats of the spread in the Russian Federation," Popova told a joint briefing of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing and the World Health Organization.

Earlier, the Indian government urged regions’ authorities to declare mucromycosis an epidemic. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, about 9,000 people have been infected with mucromycosis. Black fungus is specifically dangerous for the people ill with diabetes or for the treated for coronavirus infection immune compromised patients.