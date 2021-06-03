WHO to host conference on AI this year with Russia’s support — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to organize a European conference on artificial intelligence in healthcare by the end of this year, WHO Europe Regional Director Hans Kluge said in an interview for TASS.

"[The current load] is too much for [the medics], we need to unload them by giving some tasks to the machines with artificial intelligence," he said. "By the end of the year, with Prime Minister [of Russia Mikhail] Mishustin, Minister [of Healthcare Mikhail] Murashko, we will organize a European conference on artificial intelligence."

The official noted that the current pandemic will not be the last one, which means that people must be taught to behave correctly in such situation and that their awareness must be increased.