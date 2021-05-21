Russia records 8,937 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia has registered 8,937 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,983,845 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.18%. The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%), the Republic of Tuva (0.03%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Kamchatka Region, the Republic of Adygea and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.05% each).

In the past 24-hour period, 815 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 753 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 199 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 145 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 142 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 9,350. In all, 4,601,120 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 92.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Russia recorded 389 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 117,739.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.36% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

All in all, at present, 264,986 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.