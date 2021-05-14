Kremlin says work on enhancing rules regarding use of civilian weapons continuing

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities will continue efforts towards improving the rules on the use of civilian weapons in the wake of the school shooting tragedy in Kazan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Chief of Russia’s National Guard Viktor Zolotov on Thursday came out with proposals on toughening requirements for issuing licenses to civilians to obtain weapons.

When asked what the Kremlin thought about these proposals and whether it believed these measures were enough, Peskov assured that, "this work will be continued."

According to the Kremlin spokesman, President Vladimir Putin had supported these measures and "asked to continue working on them," including jointly with experts and lawmakers. "This work will be continued," he repeated.