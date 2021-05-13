‘Terrible catastrophe, barbaric crime’: Putin mourns victims of Kazan school shooting

"We will open by addressing the tragedy that recently occurred in Kazan. As you know, a terrible catastrophe took place two days ago. The victims of this barbaric crime were several children and teachers at School Number 175," the head of state said.

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The school shooting incident in the Russian city of Kazan was a terrible catastrophe and a barbaric crime, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with cabinet members on Thursday.

All those affected by school shooting in Kazan to receive necessary assistance, Putin says

He asked the meeting’s participants to observe a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the school attack.

Putin added that the tragedy had shocked everyone. "All of Russia is standing by Kazan and Tatarstan’s side through this ordeal," the president stressed.

According to the head of state, people from all of Russia’s regions are sending their sincere words of support and sympathy as they bear the grief of Kazan’s residents as their own.

"I would like to once again offer my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the families that lost their most precious treasure, their children and grandchildren, their loved ones," Putin said.