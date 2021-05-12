Crimea’s COVID-19 vaccination pace slows down during May holidays — health minister

SIMFEROPOL, May 12. / TASS /. Crimea’s COVID-19 vaccination rate dropped over the holidays and weekends in May, the region’s Health Minister Alexander Ostapenko stated on Wednesday, noting that only a fifth of a specified target population has been vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, the vaccination rates over the past holidays and weekends tended to decrease," Ostapenko said. "We have inoculated only a fifth of the specified target [population] so far. The sooner <...> we do this, the faster we will definitely be able to take full control of the epidemiological situation."

The Black Sea Peninsula’s health minister called on the Crimeans to take an active part in vaccination. He noted that it was especially relevant for citizens aged over 60, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Since March 1, Crimea has lifted most of the restrictions on businesses and has allowed exhibitions and banquets. As for mass events, they are still banned, while cinemas and theaters are allowed to fill up to 75%, cafes and restaurants - to 50%. Citizens are obliged to wear masks and observe social distance.