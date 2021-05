TASS, May 4. A number of countries report disruptions in TikTok operation, according to the Downdetector website.

According to the website, access problems began at 10:37 Eastern Time. The majority of reports come from the US, the UK, Germany and France. No reports were sent from Russia.

The website statistics indicated that 74% of users have problems watching videos, while 18% cannot login, and 7% cannot upload files.