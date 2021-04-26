{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Northern Lights hunters. How to catch aurora

At times, hunters have to wait for hours and then leave with no luck

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The northern lights were flaring. Blazing, then going out and appearing again. Filled with different colors, quick, almost alive. The lights seemed to be very close, and we instinctively wanted to squat. The first meeting with aurora borealis - a miracle in the sky - was in my childhood. Interestingly, this miracle can be forecasted. To see, to catch the image and share it with others - this is what northern lights hunters do.

Northern Lights volunteer

Stepan Pisakhov from Arkhangelsk - a writer, ethnographer, storyteller, artist and art teacher - in one of his mysterious tales has described how to catch the northern lights.

Read also
Northern lights and nomadic traditions: the Arctic’s secret to attracting tourists

"In summer, it is light here all the time, and we don’t sleep: during the daytime we work, and at night we are out, racing with deer. As autumn comes, we are getting ready for winter. Drying the northern lights. At first, they are not that high up in the sky. Women and girls grab them off the saunas, and boys - off fences. Then, they store them in bunches. Look - pull it upside down, it dies away, and we put them into bunches, hang them up. They hang there, wouldn’t dry up, wouldn’t disappear. Only in summer their light is fading away."

In his native city and nearby people still hunt the northern lights. We gave it a try.

Metal burns in the freezing minus 35 degrees and the wind: it’s quite a task to set up the tripod and adjust the camera. But we are on the hunt: the excitement is stronger than the frost. Before us lies the White Sea, we admire the pine trees. The forecast has promised sunshine for today. It’s clear, the sky is dark, Severodvinsk glows in the distance.

At times, hunters have to wait for hours and then leave with no luck, but we did see the lights. At first, they could be seen only through cameras, and later on without any gadgets. Delicately green - the most often color - sparks up for a few minutes and fades away.

Gintaras Shlekta, leader of the Aurora Hunters group said we should wait on. Judging by the forecast, he expected the lights to appear once again.

"How to make forecasts? We analyze the Sun images, made from satellites. If there are coronal holes - through them towards the Earth blows the sun wind - a flow of charged particles. There also may be solar flares responsible for big emissions of coronal mass - they may give more spectacular lights. Also, possible intersections of heliospheric current sheets. And then, we watch the sun wind parameters. We have two - three days to the moment, when it strikes the planet’s magnet field."

Hunters never make guesses. Even in case of a favorable space forecast there should be necessary conditions on the Earth - the sky must be clear. As for frosts, which many associate with the northern lights, they are of no importance. Nor is the season.

"You can watch the lights any time of the year. For example, I’ve seen pictures made on May 9," Gintaras said. "The best place to watch them is the North, but here the darkness is not year-round. In autumn it is more complicated - as a rule, days are overcast. Besides, the lights prefer the time near the autumn and spring equinoxes. The Earth’s orbit moves the best way to catch the wind from mighty coronal holes on the Sun’s poles."

It was in 2013 that Gintaras caught his first northern lights. A year later, he met other hunters online. "Friends used to ask me when the lights would be on, where it would be best to go for great images, how to set the camera. But, on the other hand, there have been people, interested in the lights, who were quite good at forecasts. Thus, I’ve organized a group in VKontakte. It has more than 20,000 subscribers now."

The group, uniting people from across the country, was made for photo hunters, for those who enjoy watching and for romantic souls, Gintaras wrote.

The luckiest hunters are in Murmansk, where they can watch the northern lights at any clear and dark night. Gintaras said, most pictures for publication come from there. However, seeing auroras is possible from seemingly unexpected locations, like St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. Very rarely, once or twice in a decade, even from Moscow, Volgograd and Sochi.

Every hunter has a job, and taking pictures is a hobby. Gintaras administers the group as a volunteer. A volunteer of northern lights.

"Taking such images requires a certain level of devotion. A lot depends on tolerance. You may be standing in the freezing air for two hours, then the lights come for 5 or 15 minutes, and that’s it. Results cannot be forecasted."

Gintaras said he is still fascinated with the northern lights, they are different every time.

" It is complicated to have an image show how fabulous they may be: a huge 3D performance in front of you. The "crown" is most impressive. At moments like those, I feel I am a grain of sand."

The lights fade away to blow up in a few instants. We are not taking images now, just stare into the sky watching this performance in silence.

How to catch UFO image

Alexei Yakovlev, a northern lights hunter from the Tomsk Region has made probably the most mysterious picture of aurora.

"I was taking photographs of the lights and saw something strange: a rotating white ball appeared in the sky. My first idea was - what a strange, round shape of the northern lights! Tthe ball meanwhile was growing larger and gradually took half the sky. I was moving head restlessly to understand what’s happening. I felt uneasy. My friends guessed it could be something strange about the Moon, or it could be a UFO… I was lucky not to be on my own. The ball grew to unrealistic sizes and gradually disappeared, " Alexei said. "Later on, astronomers explained to me I had witnessed how an apparatus separated from a carrier, launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome."

Alexei had a dream to watch auroras since the time in childhood he saw astronomy lessons on TV. The dream had not disappeared, and in 2012 he joined a "Northern Lights" expedition.

"We drove a winter road from Nadym to Salekhard (nowadays, a regular road connects those cities), and every half hour we could see auroras. We stopped to watch them,"  Alexei said. "It was amazing. The lights were not strong, but we watched them as some miracles."

Later on, Alexei for a few months went to the forest at night to catch auroras. One night, he fixed the camera very well and later on, while sorting the images, he saw a tiny green light on one of them. "I was happy."

Alexei chooses a location beforehand. "In autumn, it is great to take pictures near water, to see a reflection. Going into forest is out of question - bears. Besides, the taiga, high trees. I need the open space. I try to find something interesting, to have an attractive combination. We do not have many roads, no mountains, getting to rivers is a big deal, the North is covered with swamps. It is much easier in winter, even to walk the paths swept up by snow storms."

Alexei is the group’s chief forecaster.

"I study US forecasts of geomagnetic storms. Analyze the Sun images, sizes of coronal holes, and then - using my own experience - make forecasts. I am able to be pretty sure when the wind from a certain hole will reach the Earth."

The chasers have installed cameras in several cities - to make images every 15-20 minutes in the hunt for auroras. "Thus, I know, when in my town I can catch bright splashes."

Alexei plans a new expedition. This time he wants to travel to the Arctic. The North, he said, wouldn’t let him leave.

Tags
Arctic today
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Five Russian regions close to victory over COVID-19, health minister says
According to the minister, more than 310,000 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are receiving treatment in Russia, almost 110,000 people are being treated in hospitals
Read more
Russian Chargе d'Affaires in US summoned to Department of State
Sergey Koshelev strongly rejected groundless allegations against Russia on destabilizing actions, Russia’s embassy in the United States said
Read more
Prague’s allies put in awkward position by its accusations against Russia - senior MP
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, stressed that the Czech Republic had put itself and its allies in an awkward position because of its accusations against Russia but begins to understand it
Read more
Czech orthodox priest Premysl Ivan Hadrava charged with terrorism over Donbass events
Earlier on Friday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Czech Republic reported that five apprehended people were charged with terrorism, membership in terror group, financing and propaganda of terrorism
Read more
Foreign orders for Russian weaponry unaffected by pandemic, sanctions — Rostec
Last year, civilian-purpose products accounted for 34% of the entire output of Rostec
Read more
'Acting like a tiny pooch': Czech ex-president ashamed of Prague’s policies towards Russia
Vaclav Klaus believes that his country's current authorities are seeking to score points with Washington and NATO
Read more
Lukashenko says $10 mln allocated for his assassination
The BelTA news agency reported that armed people were to attack his residence in the countryside
Read more
Prague wants to discuss Moscow’s decision to limit number of locally hired embassy staff
The foreign ministry reminded of the decision of the Russian side to limit the number of Russian employees at the Czech Embassy in Moscow and at the Czech House (the cultural mission) to correspond to the number of workers employed by the Russian Embassy in Prague
Read more
Pashinyan steps down, but will continue fulfilling Armenian prime minister’s duties
Meanwhile, Pashinyan noted that despite the acting prime minister’s status he would fulfill his duties in full
Read more
Russia ready to take new anti-US measures if escalation continues - Lavrov
Everything was said in our response to the latest unfriendly US steps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Read more
Twelve foreign NGOs deemed undesirable in Russia in 2020
Special attention was paid last year to protection of the state interests from foreign interference
Read more
Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors - Kremlin aide
According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, signals are coming from Washington on the plans to hold the meeting of the leaders
Read more
US role in Belarusian coup attempt is under investigation, FSB chief says
This case is being considered by the Belarusian State Security Committee and investigative bodies, Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Russia to redeploy over 300 weapon systems to Moscow for Victory Day Parade
The military hardware will include Bumerang armored personnel carriers, Taifun armored vehicles, BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launches, S-400 air defense systems, Iskander tactical missile complexes
Read more
Berlin must provide Moscow with results of Navalny’s tests, says diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, there is online footage of the conditions the blogger is being held in
Read more
Russia’s latest Yasen-M subs to get capability to salvo-launch cruise missiles
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo launch of two missiles from a vertical launcher and a torpedo tube during state trials, according to a source
Read more
Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents Syria’s Idlib - defense ministry
According to the Russian defense ministry, extremists are delivering toxic agent from the Tel Tuna camp near Idlib to Jisr al-Shugur and Bdama
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Prague to tell world community what Vrbetice depots held
Prague claims Moscow was allegedly involved in the blasts at a munitions depots in the village of Vrtebice, back in 2014 that killed two people
Read more
Prague ‘got what it deserved’ in pursuit of confrontation with Russia, says intel chief
The foreign intelligence service head decried the tactic of wrecking the "rather delicate and fragile" framework of international stability and security by certain Western political leaders
Read more
No grounds ever to accuse Russia of involvement in Vrbetice blasts - Russian diplomat
Over the recent seven years of investigation, the country’s government has had no grounds to make such statements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian associate professor sentenced to 20 years for treason
Read more
No objections from Russia to Slovakia publishing Sputnik V contract
Earlier, Slovakia’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said that his country, where the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was delivered on March 1, would made the contract public even in case Russia would object to that
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko did not discuss Russia-Belarus merger, assures Kremlin
On April 22, the Belarusian leader had an in-person meeting with the Russian president in Moscow
Read more
Putin signs decree on countermeasures to other states’ unfriendly actions
The government is tasked to define number of individuals that can be employed by foreign missions
Read more
Project 22350 guided missile frigates to become mainstay of Russian Navy’s surface force
The new frigates will be distinguished by their armament, which will substantially boost the potential of both these warships and naval groups they will make part of
Read more
Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet warships hold joint drills with aircraft in Crimea
Among them are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the missile corvettes Graivoron and Vyshny Volochyok
Read more
US fighter jets escort two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare planes over Pacific
The Pacific Fleet’s long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft performed a scheduled ten-hour flight over the Pacific
Read more
Ukrainian forces open fire against DPR nine times in past day, republic says
Overall, the Ukrainian forces fired 94 shells
Read more
Expulsion of diplomats from Czech Republic shows anti-Russian psychosis, says Chizhov
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, the reasons of the Czech scandal lie in domestic concerns of the west, they largely correspond to the motives of the 2018 story in Salisbury promoted amid Britain’s withdrawal from the EU
Read more
German minister urges to dissociate Nord Stream 2 and Navalny issue
German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier reiterated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project construction was approved by national governments long ago
Read more
China to support Russia amid tighter Western sanctions, Foreign Ministry says
China strongly opposes the use of unilateral sanctions, the ministry's spokesman said
Read more
Turkish politicians expects Moscow, Ankara ties improve after Biden’s genocide statement
In a written statement released on Saturday, US President Joe Biden recognized the events in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as "Armenian genocide"
Read more
Turkey is unlikely to pursue closer ties with Russia amid new rift with US - expert
There is no reason to assume that Turkey will become a partner or ally for Russia that you can trust, Leading Researcher at Russia’s Academy of Sciences’ Center for Arab and Islamic Studies Boris Dolgov stated
Read more
Press review: Takeaways from Putin’s 17th address and US embassy loses Russian staff
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 22
Read more
Czech counterintelligence finds no proof of Russians’ presence in Vrbetice - president
Nevertheless, Milos Zeman noted that it should not be said that the suspicion on the two foreign agents’ involvement in the incident was not serious
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as safest and most efficient Covid vaccine in Hungary
Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine
Read more
Brazilian regulator to consider imports of Sputnik V on April 26
Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency will consider this possibility at the request of several states in the country
Read more
Western handlers roped Prague into spat with Moscow, says Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, there were gaps in the positions and views about the accusations against Russia inside the Czech Republic
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999; real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Talks on Russian RD-180 rocket engine deliveries to US may restart after Starliner’s tests
As TASS reported earlier, Russia’s Energomash Research and Production Association handed over on April 14 the last six RD-180 engines to representatives of Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance and RD Amross under the existing contract
Read more
US to conduct exercises in Alaska in May with aircraft carrier
This is the largest exercise this year, which is planned there
Read more
Russia’s Karatsev defeats Djokovic in semifinal of ATP Belgrade Open 2021
The 27-year-old Russian, seeded third, won 7:5, 4:6, 6:4
Read more
Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, state calm situation in the region
Russian President and Armenian Prime Minister noted that thanks to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers the situation in the region remains stable and calm
Read more
Russia, Czech Republic to reduce embassy staff to 7 diplomats each
Prague will have to downsize its personnel by 16 diplomats, 4 technical employees and 91 locally recruited employees
Read more
Number of Donbass residents with Russian citizenship in 2021 may reach 1 mln
This number may almost double by the end of 2021
Read more
Biden recognizes Armenian genocide
According to US President, "we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring"
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
An interceptor missile develops a speed of over 3 km/s or more than four times the speed of a Kalashnikov assault rifle’s bullet, according to the general
Read more
Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the president’s decree was a retaliatory measure against other countries’ hostile steps
Read more
China-Russia lunar project strives for universal progress - China Space Administration
Deputy Head of CNSA Wu Yanhua noted that the project to build a Chinese-Russian lunar base should become an important contribution to the long-term UN program to stimulate activities in outer space
Read more
Rostec chief says hypersonic business jet project will be lossmaker
The hypersonic jet project has been in the works at the United Aircraft Corporation (part of Rostec) since 2018
Read more
Russian lawmaker calls on Prague to apologize to Russia
The Russian-Czech relations have been brought down dramatically, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said
Read more