Russia records 8,995 new daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia has registered 8,995 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,684,148 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.19%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Republic of Tuva (0.01%) and in the Magadan Region and Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02% each).

In the past 24-hour period, 704 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 595 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 242 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 219 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 194 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 268,796 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.