Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 8,704 over day

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 8,704 over the day to 4,632,688, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.19%.

In particular, 699 cases were detected in St. Petersburg, in the Moscow region - 587, in the Nizhny Novgorod region - 245, in the Rostov region - 240.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are being treated at the moment, has decreased to 271,760, the headquarters said. This is the lowest figure since mid-October 2020.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus in Russia increased by 9,579 over the past day to 4,258,279. According to the headquarters, the share of recovered patients remained at 91.9% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 953 patients were discharged over the day after recovery in St. Petersburg, 541 - in the Moscow region, 303 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 213 - in the Samara region, 207 - in the Voronezh region.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 402 per day, the same number of deaths was reported the day before. A total of 102,649 patients died. Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) has grown to 2.22%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 31 deaths were registered over the past day in St. Petersburg, 25 - in the Rostov region, 24 - in the Samara region, 16 - in the Sverdlovsk region, 14 - in the Moscow region.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,006 per day. In total, 1,046,226 cases have been identified in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

In relative terms, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.19%. A day earlier, 2,421 cases were identified, which was the maximum since January 30.

During the day, 53 deaths from COVID-19 complications were registered in the city, a total of 17,192 people died in the capital.

Also, 1,646 patients were discharged in Moscow after recovery over the past day. For the entire run of the pandemic, 958,783 people have recovered. Currently, 70,251 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.