Student from six more countries allowed to return to Russia to continue classes - ministry

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Students from six more epidemiologically safe countries will be able to return to Russia to continue studies at Russian universities, the press service of the Russian ministry of education and science said on Sunday.

"In line with the Russian government resolution No 814-r date March 31, 2021, students, post-graduate students, medical residents, and students of pre-university courses from Venezuela, Germany, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka are allowed to return to Russia to continue training," it said.

Welcome in Russia are students only from those countries that are on the Russian sanitary watchdog’s list of epidemiologically safe countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, students from 31 world nations, including Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Greece, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, the Republic of Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Tanzania, Turkey, Finland, Switzerland, Ethiopia, South Korea, South Ossetia, and Japan, can come to Russia to study at Russian universities.

Before coming to Russia, students are required to notify their universities by e-mail about the date of crossing the Russian border at least ten days before that. Apart from that, they are to have a Russian-or English-language document on a negative Covid-19 test done not earlier that three days before the arrival.

More to it, they will have to undergo another coronavirus test within 72 hours upon arrival and will stay in self-isolation until the test results are ready. During this period, classes will be conducted online.