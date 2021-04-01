Breathing function takes 12 weeks to restore after COVID-19 — rehabilitation specialist

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The restoration of the breathing function in patients who have experienced the novel coronavirus infection takes no less than twelve weeks, chief visiting specialist on medical rehabilitation of Russia’s Health Ministry, professor Galina Ivanova told the national daily Izvestia in an interview, published on Thursday.

"As follows from the current international recommendations, the breathing function alone takes no less than twelve weeks to restore," she said.

Ivanova explained that those people who experienced the serious form of the disease and had to be kept in intensive care (including on lung ventilation) for a long time often develop oxygen dependence.

"Even after leaving hospitals they complain about poor endurance. Such patients often say: ‘I feel I cannot do anything, I do not have the stamina for anything’," Ivanova said.

Those who avoided being placed in intensive care or on lung ventilators, but suffered 25% or greater lung damage, may get back to their normal lifestyle only to feel negative trends in their condition after some time. Sleeping problems and headaches are the mildest consequences. Also, Ivanova said that 100% of patients complained about poorer ability to endure strain.

According to the specialist, COVID-19 affects men to a greater extent than women. "They tend to feel more worried about the outcome and are more worried over the current situation. They are warriors, but not on the battlefield of struggle against the disease," Ivanova said, adding that old people were the hardest hit by the coronavirus infection, because the body’s ‘wear and tear’ makes itself felt.