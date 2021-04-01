Russia reports over 9,100 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surged by 9,169 in the past day to 4,554,264, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
In relative terms, the growth rate climbed to 0.2%.
The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic and the Magadan Region (0.01%) and the Republic of Ingushetia (0.05%).
Moscow confirmed 2,151 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 710 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 560 in the Moscow Region, 290 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 241 in the Rostov Region and 201 in the Voronezh Region.