No instances of engaging foreign doctors in treatment of inmates in Russia, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told journalists that there have been no precedents in Russia of granting access to treatment of inmates in Russian prisons to foreign doctors while commenting on proposals to allow German doctors access to blogger Alexey Navalny since they monitored his health condition earlier.

"I repeat once again: the issue is not within our purview, we will not comment on it. I am unaware of instances when foreign doctors were engaged at institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and at colonies. I don’t know of such precedents," the Kremlin representative said.

The spokesman added that all questions on this subject should be directed to the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. At the same time he disagreed that the issue of Navalny’s health has any international aspects.

Earlier, members of the Public Oversight Commission in Russia’s Vladimir Region visited penal colony No. 2 where Navalny is serving his sentence following his complaint about the alleged poor medical treatment in order to check how he was supplied with medications. Lawyer Olga Mikhailova who visited Navalny in the penal colony told TASS that the inmate had strong back pains and was unable to put weight on one foot. According to the regional Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, a scheduled medical checkup of the blogger indicated that his health condition was satisfactory.