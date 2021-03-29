Russia to create united database of foreigners residing in the country

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia will establish a united database of all foreign citizens that will include their digital profiles, which will allow migrants to get access to government services online and use information portals, the Russian Interior Ministry’s press center informed TASS in response to the agency’s request.

The digital profile will include information on the legal status of the foreign citizen who arrived in Russia, their biometric data, as well as their place of residence and work.

Besides, foreign citizens will be able to sign work contracts, confirm their education status, pay taxes, use information services, namely receive information of the upcoming expiration of documents confirming their stay in Russia.