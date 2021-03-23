Moscow’s Domodedovo airport begins to issue int’l Covid-19 vaccination certificates

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Domodedovo airport is Russia’s first to issue international Covid-19 vaccination certificates, the airport’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Moscow’s Domodedovo airport has become the first Russian airport to issues international Covid-9 vaccination certificates. The airport’s medical unit issues such certificates to vaccinated passengers who have a corresponding document in Russia. Such certificates are needed for international travels," it said.

According to the latest statistics, over 123.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.7 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,474,610 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,088,045 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 95,818 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.