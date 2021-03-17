Putin congratulates TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov on his 50th birthday

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed a congratulatory message to TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov on his 50th birthday, expressing hope that his energy and experience will continue to help TASS prosper in the future.

"I congratulate you on your 50th birthday. <…> I am confident that your professional knowledge, experience and creative energy will continue to contribute to the development of TASS in the future and will strengthen its positions as one of the world’s largest news agencies," Putin’s congratulatory telegram reads.

The Russian leader also noted that the TASS chief has had a long and successful career in journalism and that he enjoys great, indisputable authority in the field. In addition, Putin wished Mikhailov good health and all the best.

Sergei Mikhailov was born on March 17, 1971. He has headed TASS since September 17, 2012. Mikhailov is one of the founders of the Russian Association of Public Relations (RAPR). He is a member of the Russian Union of Journalists. The TASS chief has received numerous accolades from the Russian president. On March 15, Putin awarded Sergei Mikhailov the Order of Friendship.