Natural population growth reported in 11 Russian regions

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 23. /TASS/. Natural population increase is recorded in eleven Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a joint meeting of Russia’s State Council and Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday.

"Even now, amid those difficult conditions related to COVID-19, the country’s eleven regions show natural population increase, according to the latest statistics of Rosstat [the Federal Service for State Statistics] dated by December 20," the deputy prime minister said.

Golikova recalled that the sustainable growth of population should be ensured by 2030.