Russia ready to supply SputnikV vaccine to Western states - Russian Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are ready to ensure its supplies to Western countries, in particular for people with severe allergic reactions, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday. He was speaking at a meeting on the occasion of signing the memorandum of intent, which provides for international cooperation on developing vaccines against the coronavirus. The document was signed between Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center, RDIF, R-Pharm and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca company.

"We are also ready for a partnership, in particular with Western countries, on supplying the Sputnik V vaccine, for example, to those categories of citizens who have severe allergies and who, due to recent reports that a number of other vaccines cause severe allergic reactions, cannot use them. We are ready to ensure the delivery of Sputnik V to Western countries, including for this category of people," he said.