Around 30 polar bears approached village in Russia’s west Chukotka, says WWF

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Almost 30 polar bears have come within a touching distance to the village of Ryrkaypiy in Chukotka. The animals have been peaceful so far, the WWF Russia told TASS.

"The small village of Ryrkaypiy in the west coast of Chukotka is approached by a few dozens of polar bears. The WWF Russia bear patrol brigade is handling the situation and is not letting the predators to enter the village," the statement reads.

It is noted that the patrol counted around 30 bears today, they are behaving in a peaceful manner. "These are just the ones who could be seen with binoculars, there are likely more animals," the press service explained.