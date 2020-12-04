Novel coronavirus causes immune disorders that can be deadly, expert warns

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus may cause immune disorders, which can be fatal, President of the Dmitry Rogachev National Medical Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology Alexander Rumyantsev said during a press conference on Friday.

"This new disease has completely different pathogenesis than the infections we are familiar with. This disease causes immune disorders that lead to people’s death. So right now, we are working on using our experience and knowledge to treat these patients," he said.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has documented 2,402,949 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic; 1,888,752 patients have recovered and 42,176 have died.