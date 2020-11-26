Russian peacekeepers help resume public transport operation in Stepanakert

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have helped resume operation of public transport in Stepanakert, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The operation of public transport has been resumed in the city, electricity and water supplies have also been resumed. Civilians continue to return to their homes," the ministry said, adding that Russian peacekeepers continue to help the local authorities clear roads and restore social infrastructure facilities in the city.

The Russian peacekeepers also ensure safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes across the contact line.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh basically comprises units of the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.

The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the area is monitored round-the-clock.