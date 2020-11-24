St. Petersburg registers an all-time high of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past day

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by an all-time high of 3,179 in the past twenty-four hours to 104,743, according to the data released by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Tuesday.

On November 23, St. Petersburg also registered an all-time high of 2,926 new coronavirus cases. Recoveries in St. Petersburg grew by 1,628 in the past twenty-four hours to 60,116. A total of 5,053 people have died from the coronavirus infection in the city since the start of the pandemic, including 80 in the past twenty-four hours, the latest data indicate.

Moscow registered 5,838 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Overall, COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital grew to 566,417, the latest data show.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 59,557,470 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,402,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 41,196,330 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 2,138,828 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,634,671 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 37,031 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.