Russia not planning new coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia is not currently planning to introduce additional coronavirus restrictions at the federal level, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Monday.

"Restrictive measures are imposed by heads of regions depending on the epidemiological situation in a certain region. Introduction of additional measures at the federal level is not being planned now," the crisis center pointed out.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the coronavirus situation remains tense in the country. At the same time, the regions that follow coronavirus guidelines are reporting better figures.