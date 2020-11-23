Russia not planning new coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia is not currently planning to introduce additional coronavirus restrictions at the federal level, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Monday.
"Restrictive measures are imposed by heads of regions depending on the epidemiological situation in a certain region. Introduction of additional measures at the federal level is not being planned now," the crisis center pointed out.
Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the coronavirus situation remains tense in the country. At the same time, the regions that follow coronavirus guidelines are reporting better figures.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
According to the latest statistics, more than 58.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,400,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 2,114,502 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,611,445 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 36,540 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.