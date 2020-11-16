Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 528,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, November 16. /TASS/. More than 528,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 54.3 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 16:59 Moscow time on November 16, as many as 54,301,156 novel coronavirus cases and 1,316,994 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 528,905 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,858.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (230,670). Next are Europe (213,619 cases), and Southeast Asia (41,383 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (10,796,432), India (8,845,127), Brazil (5,848,959), Russia (1,948,603), France (1,945,468), Spain (1,458,591), the United Kingdom (1,369,322), Argentina (1,304,846), Colombia (1,191,004), Italy (1,178,529), Mexico (1,003,253), and Peru (934,899).