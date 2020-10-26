Hainan's Sanya to host first beer festival in December

SANYA, October 25. /TASS/. The first Hainan International Beer Festival will take place in Sanya from December 24, 2020 to January 2, 2021, according to Sanya Daily.

The maritime theme and traditional Hainan culture will prevail in the design of the Sanya Beer Festival, which, according to organizers, will be large-scale. In total, over a thousand kinds of beer of various Chinese and foreign brands will be presented there.

The timing of the event was also not chosen randomly. Celebrating Gregorian Christmas and New Year will attract more participants and create a special atmosphere at the event, the newspaper notes. At the same time, golf competitions and a sailing regatta will be timed to coincide with the festival.

The festival, according to the calculations of its organizers, will increase the popularity of tourists not only for the city of Sanya, but for the entire island of Hainan, which meets the plans of the authorities to turn the province into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.