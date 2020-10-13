Entrepreneur files lawsuits against Navalny and his supporters

MOSCOW, October 13 . /TASS/. Lawyers of Russian businessman and CEO of Concord company Yevgeny Prigozhin began filing lawsuits on protection of honor and dignity against Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Leonid Volkov, Maxim Shevchenko and Vladimir Milov, Concord press service announced Tuesday.

"The Concord press service informs that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s lawyers prepared and have already begun filing lawsuits on protection of honor and dignity against the following citizens: Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Leonid Volkov, Maxim Shevchenko and Vladimir Milov," the announcement reads.

According to the press service, "publication of insulting remarks towards the business, containing libel," is what caused the lawsuits.

The lawsuits aim to "force the abovementioned citizens to respect other people’s rights and legitimate interests."

In October 2019, the Moscow Court of Arbitration already ruled to collect about 29 million rubles ($375,616) from Navalny, Sobol and Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation each (a total of about 88 million rubles, or $1,139,814) as moral compensation on the lawsuit of Moskovsky Shkolnik company, and ruled to delete a video published online as damaging the company’s business reputation. In August this year, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Foundation before Moskovsky Shkolnik.