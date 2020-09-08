Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian businessman and CEO of Concord company Evgeny Prigozhin transferred a payment in the amount of 1 mln rubles ($13,200) to Berlin’s Charite hospital for Alexei Navalny’s treatment, the company’s press service said on its VK page.

"The press service of the Concord company says that Evgeny Prigozhin transferred another tranche in the amount of 1 mln rubles to the Charite clinic for Navalny’s treatment," the statement said.

The clinic provided information about its expenses and these funds will be enough for further treatment and Navalny’s full recovery, it said. "They should treat him until he fully recovers, moreover that he owes me money," the press service quoted Prigozhin as saying.

Moscow’s arbitration court in October 2019 ruled to confiscate from Navalny, activist Lubov Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation a total of 88 mln rubles ($1.1 mln) or 29 mln rubles from each party in compensation for moral damage under a lawsuit filed by Moskovsky shkolnik, an enterprise that supplies food for schools. The court ruled to delete video about the company that tarnishes its business reputation. In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik.

Navalny felt sick on August 20 while flying from Tomsk to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. He was taken to hospital in a coma and was connected to a ventilator. He was airlifted to the Berlin-based Charite clinic in the morning on August 22. Its doctors said that indicators of poisoning had been found in his body. According to the doctors, the symptoms of poisoning have gradually abated.