Apple requests blocking three Telegram channels on Belarus

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. US-based Apple requests shutting down three Telegram channels on Belarus, Telegram founder Pavel Durov writes in his official channel

Apple’s concern is that publication of the personal information of law enforcement officials "may incite violence," Durov says.

"Typically Apple doesn’t offer much choice for apps like Telegram in such situations," the Telegram founder writes. "I assume these channels will end up getting blocked on iOS, but remain available on other platforms," he added.