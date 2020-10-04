Twenty-seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Twenty-seven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities reaching 5,370, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Twenty-seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,370.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

To date, 1,215,001 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 979,143 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.