Novel coronavirus global death toll exceeds one million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The global death toll caused by the novel coronavirus reached the mark of 1,000,555 people on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on the data of international organizations, federal and local authorities.

The US-based research university reports that as of today the global number of people infected with the novel coronavirus stands at 33,273,720 while as many as 23,056,480 people have been reported to recover from the disease.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the United States is the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which stand at 7,147,241, and the death toll caused by the disease totaling the figure of 205,024 people.

The university data also shows that the currently top-three countries, following the United States in terms of the death told caused by COVID-19, is Brazil (141,741 deaths out of confirmed 4,745,464 cases) and India (95,542 deaths out of reported 6,074,702 reported cases).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, 1,159,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 945,920 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,385 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.