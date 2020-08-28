Russia reports 4,829 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 4,829 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 980,405, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

Russian hospitals ready in case of second wave of COVID-19

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for 13 days in a row.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Moscow region and Chechnya (0.2%), Moscow, the Tuva and Kamchatka regions, the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district, Kabardino-Balkaria, the Bryansk, Tambov, Smolensk and Tula regions (0.3% each).

Another 654 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 187 in St. Petersburg, 150 in the Moscow region, 133 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 132 in the Rostov region.

A total of 165,025 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.